AISA calls for removal of Delhi top cop

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) on Tuesday demanded the removal of the new Delhi Police commissioner Anurag Kumar, accusing the police of brutality and the indiscriminate use of force against protesters marching towards Parliament.

Speaking at the Press Club of India, AISA national president Neha alleged that the police action was aimed at isolating protesters rather than maintaining law and order.

“The way the police used force against protesters was not to maintain law and order, but to isolate them. Police personnel told those gathered near the India Gate stretch to move towards the protest site at Jantar Mantar. However, when hundreds of protesters, including school students who had joined the movement in their uniforms, reached the area, the police fired tear gas shells and started a lathi-charge. The protesters could barely see because of the tear gas when the lathi-charge began,” said Neha who ended her 23-day hunger strike on Monday.

“All this has started after the new commissioner took charge. The government must remove him along with Union education minister,” Neha added.

The students’ organisation further highlighted that protesters had peacefully gathered to March just like they have been peacefully protesting for past one month. They only demand the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and reforms in the examination and education system.

The Centre on 17 July appointed 1994-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Kumar as the new Delhi Police commissioner, replacing Satish Golchha more than nine months before his scheduled retirement.