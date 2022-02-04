As Covid-19 cases go down in Delhi, districts told to focus on vaccination

As the third wave of Covid-19, driven by Omicron variant of the coronavirus, subsides in the Capital, the Delhi government’s health department on Thursday directed district administrations to ramp up vaccination drives in their respective areas.

Government data shows that the vaccination drive started slowing down slightly from mid-January when the cases started rising. This, however, was primarily because of people avoiding vaccination centres in the fear of getting infected, officials said.

“We have consulted experts and we were informed that the best time for ramping up vaccination drives is after a wave subsides to prepare for the next spike in cases, if any. We are now asking district officials to trace the people who are yet to receive their second shots or booster doses. We are advising people who have recently been infected to take a three month gap before they get their doses,” a senior health department official said.

Delhi added 2,668 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday -- the lowest since December 31 last year when the Capital recorded 1,796 cases. The positivity rate also continued its downward slide, remaining below the 5% mark for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Only 4.3% of the total 61,992 Covid tests conducted returning positive.

A positivity rate dropping below the 5% threshold is a crucial indicator for the contracting Omicron wave as it means that the outbreak in the city is no longer a cause for concern, as per the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations.

Delhi also saw 13 deaths on Thursday.

As on Thursday, only 1,314 (8.52%) of the total 15,426 available hospital beds were occupied, leaving 14,112 (91.48%) vacant.