At 2,668, Delhi sees dip in fresh Covid cases, DDMA meet tomorrow

Delhi on Thursday logged 2,668 fresh Covid-19 cases, down from 3,028 seen on the preceding day, according to updated data on the health bulletin. Following the dip, the national capital's cumulative tally was pushed to 18,38,647.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a virtual meeting on Friday (February 4), chaired by lieutenant governor Anil Baijal. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will also be present at the meeting. A decision on reopening of schools and colleges may be taken at Friday's meeting.

In its earlier meeting held on January 27, the committee had decided to lift the weekend curfew and the odd-even restrictions on shops in markets and shopping malls. Restaurants, bars and cinemas were also permitted to run at 50 per cent capacity.

Meanwhile, the daily death toll due to Covid saw a dip after 13 patients succumbed to the virus as opposed to 27 on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 25,932. Delhi's case positivity rate further fell to 4.3 per cent. On Wednesday, the positivity rate was recorded at 4.73 per cent, while it was 5.09 per cent on Tuesday, the data showed.

The total number of people recovering from Covid-19 reached 17,99,085 in the national capital with 3,895 recuperating from the virus in the last 24 hours. Fresh recoveries have been consistently witnessing a declining trend for the past few days. On Wednesday, a total of 4,679 people recovered, down from Tuesday's 4,837.

The number of Covid-19 tests carried out in the national capital dropped to 61,992 on Thursday, according to the bulletin data. Hospitalisation rates, however, maintained the downward swing, and currently stands at 1,314. Patients hospitalised with suspected cases of Covid-19 saw another uptick to 80 on Thursday as opposed to 69 on Wednesday.