At 4,291, Delhi's Covid tally further dips; case positivity rate goes below 9.5%

Delhi on Thursday reported a dip in single-day cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) with 4,291 fresh infections, a decline of 3,207 from Wednesday's 7,498, according to the health bulletin data. The cumulative caseload of the national capital has now touched 18,15,288.

The case positivity rate of the city witnessed a further decline to 9.56%, the health bulletin data revealed. It was 10.59% on Wednesday and 10.55% the day before.

Fresh recoveries and fatalities, however, tumbled after showing positive signs on Wednesday. As per Thursday's bulletin, as many as 9,397 people recuperated from Covid-19, down from 11,164 on the preceding day. Meanwhile, a total of 34 patients succumbed to the virus in last 24 hours, compared to 29 on Wednesday. After today's figures, the total number of individuals to have recovered from the virus stands at 17,56,369, while the overall death Covid-19 death toll of the national capital has reached 25,744.

The number of patients hospitalised due to Covid-19 across Delhi maintains its downward trend, with current data showing as many as 2,028 people are admitted, down from 2,137 on Wednesday and 2,304 on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided to lift the weekend curfew and odd-even curbs in markets and shops in wake of declining cases across the national capital.

Cinema halls as well as restaurants and bars have been permitted to function with 50% capacity, while Delhi government offices handling non-essential services can operate with an upper limit of 50% attendance. The night curfew between 10pm and 5am will, however, remain in place. All educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, will also stay shut till further orders. A decision on the reopening of these institutions will be made at the next meeting of the DDMA.

The fresh orders will come into effect in Delhi only after the DDMA issues a formal order, which is yet to be released. Till then, the existing Covid-19 restrictions will remain in place.