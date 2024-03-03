Autism Centre for Excellence: A stride towards acceptance, inclusivity

The Autism Centre for Excellence (ACE) to support individuals with autism spectrum disorders celebrated its 10th anniversary at the Triveni Kala Sangam in Delhi on Sunday, said a member of ACE. The centre aims to provide consistent teachers’ training and bring together parental support groups, as well as offer training, tools and information to serve the autistic community more safely, the member added. Children celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Autism Centre for Excellence at the Triveni Kala Sangam on Sunday. (Arvind Yadav/HT)

The event was marked by several programmes, during which a few speakers reflected on the ACE’s aims for the future, while some listed the institution’s achievements so far.

“Being open to any kind of difference and striving to bridge that gap is the only way to create more acceptance and inclusivity around us,” said Archana Nayar, the founder and director of ACE.

The programme featured dance and music performances by students of ACE as well as a play organised and enacted by teachers and therapists — these helped illustrate the journeys that many with autism need to navigate and how much more can be achieved with the efforts of the organisation.

“ACE was born out of a deep understanding of the unique needs of autistic children and the realisation that there was a significant gap in available resources and support in India,” said a member of ACE. “Fuelled by the determination to bridge this gap, ACE was founded by The Special Child Trust in 2014, with a pioneering vision to create a comprehensive programme for children on the autism spectrum,” the member added.

ACE provides a platform to students between the ages of two and 21 years. When speaking about ACE’s journey so far, the centre shared that its has been successful in providing tailored support and resources to 89 children with autism and their families, and conducted intensive training sessions for 140 staff members to ensure they possess the necessary skills and expertise to offer high-quality care.

The lawn of the Triveni Kala Sangam also showcased some artwork created by the students. “We encourage art, music or any form of expression that the students are comfortable with. This artwork will be sold and the money will go to the students who made them,” said Kanupriya Sagar, a behavioural therapist at ACE.

On how teachers and therapists at ACE help students learn everything from basic life skills to how to take care of themselves, Nayar said it is important to celebrate every small achievement. “Our kids want to have a place where they can feel connected and it is our responsibility to give them that. I hope that ACE has managed to be that refuge and continues to be so for many,” she added.