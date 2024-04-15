Bhagwant Mann, Sanjay Singh likely to meet Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail today

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann is likely to meet Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday afternoon inside jail number 2 of the Tihar prison complex, officials aware of the matter said. Security personnel stand guard outside at the Tihar Jail in New Delhi. (PTI File Photo)

“On Friday, a security meeting was held between ADG Punjab police (security), Delhi police, Tihar administration and security forces posted within the prison. The meeting of the two CMs has been confirmed for today,” a prison spokesperson said.

Kejriwal is currently lodged in jail number 2 after being arrested for his alleged role in the money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy.

Mann is likely to be accompanied by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

An advanced liaison meeting was held between senior officials of the Punjab police and the prison department on Friday to chart out details and protocol for the meeting between the two leaders, who have both been accorded Z+ security cover by the Centre.

The prison department, however, did not share details of where the meeting would be held, though they believe the meeting could last for about half an hour.

While the meeting is likely to be held in the common area, where other inmates also meet their family members, prison officials are likely to make some changes because of security reasons.

Every prisoner in Delhi jails is entitled to submit the names of 10 family members who can visit them twice a week. At one time, only 3 visitors are allowed to meet a prisoner. The names must be submitted to the jail superintendent for verification. For prisoners whose family members are unable to come to jail, they are entitled to speak to their family twice a week over video conference. Additionally, prisoners are also allowed to make one five-minute phone call every day.

Kejriwal has been in prison since April 1 after a special PMLA court sent him to judicial custody till April 15 in connection with the case. AAP has vehemently denied the allegations.