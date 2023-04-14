Home / Cities / Delhi News / 60-year-old BJP leader shot dead in west Delhi’s Bindapur

60-year-old BJP leader shot dead in west Delhi’s Bindapur

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 14, 2023 11:47 PM IST

DCP (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan identified the victim as Surender Matiala, a resident of west Delhi’s Dwarka

A 60-year-old BJP leader who contested municipal elections in 2017 was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-borne men at an office in west Delhi’s Bindapur on Friday evening, police said.

Matiala was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. However, no clues about the suspects, or about the motive behind the murder could be ascertained. (Representative image/iStockphoto)
Matiala was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. However, no clues about the suspects, or about the motive behind the murder could be ascertained. (Representative image/iStockphoto)

DCP (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan identified the victim as Surender Matiala, a resident of west Delhi’s Dwarka. “He had unsuccessfully contested the counsellor elections on a BJP ticket.”

Police said the attack on Matiala happened a little after 8pm. A senior police officer who didn’t want to be identified said that two suspects with covered faces walked to the office and fired around 10 rounds at Matiala who was watching TV with some people. One of them was carrying a helmet.

The two suspects then fled the spot with their third partner who was waiting on a motorcycle to whisk them away.

Matiala was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. However, no clues about the suspects, or about the motive behind the murder could be ascertained.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hospital police murder people motorcycle attack resident office west delhi dwarka + 8 more
hospital police murder people motorcycle attack resident office west delhi dwarka + 7 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out