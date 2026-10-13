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BJP Mahila Morcha protests against sacked JNU professor

New Delhi: Hundreds of BJP’s Mahila Morcha workers protested near the Congress headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg on Monday, demanding the expulsion of Congress MP and former JNU professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam from the party over allegations of sexual harassment of students

Published on: Oct 13, 2026, 07:37:40 IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi: Hundreds of BJP’s Mahila Morcha workers protested near the Congress headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg on Monday, demanding the expulsion of Congress MP and former JNU professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam from the party over allegations of sexual harassment of students.

BJP Mahila Morcha workers protested near the Congress office, seeking expulsion of the Congress MP from his party. (HT Photo)
BJP Mahila Morcha workers protested near the Congress office, seeking expulsion of the Congress MP from his party. (HT Photo)

The protesters, led by Mahila Morcha national president and MP Roop Kumari Choudhary, marched towards the Congress headquarters, which the police had barricaded. Some protesters allegedly jumped over the barricades and reached the headquarters’ gate, triggering a confrontation with Congress workers.

Delhi Police detained BJP leaders, including national vice-president D Purandeswari Devi, MPs Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Bansuri Swaraj, and Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha president Archana Gupta. They were taken to the IP Estate police station and released about an hour later, according to the BJP.

The protest follows JNU terminating Akoijam’s services on October 9, following an internal committee inquiry into sexual harassment allegations made by female students.

Addressing the protesters, Choudhary questioned the silence of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on the issue and demanded that the party expel the MP.

Swaraj questioned the Congress leadership’s commitment to women’s rights, saying its silence over the allegations against its MP raised questions about its stand on accountability.

“Respect for and the safety of women cannot be established merely through speeches from public platforms; they must be demonstrated by ensuring accountability in serious cases such as this,” Swaraj said.

Sehrawat said students from across the country came to JNU to pursue higher education and expected their teachers to ensure a safe environment. She demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi and Akoijam’s expulsion from the party.

Uttar Pradesh minister Gulab Devi also called for an impartial investigation and justice for the students, saying allegations of harassment in educational institutions were a serious concern.

The protest was attended by several BJP MPs, legislators and women office-bearers from Delhi and other states. The BJP leaders demanded action against Akoijam, accusing the Congress leadership of maintaining a double standard on women’s safety.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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