Body parts found in Delhi, Noida: Police to seek DNA testing to see if they are of same person

The police in Delhi and Noida are planning to conduct DNA tests on the decomposed human body parts, which were recovered from a drain in Noida’s Sector 8 on March 16 and from the RRTS construction site in Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan two days later, officers associated with the probe said, adding that such testing would help police establish whether the body parts recovered from the two places were of the same person. The Gautam Budh Nagar police are in touch with Delhi Police. (Representational Image)

The Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida) police on Monday said an autopsy of the severed arms and legs was conducted, and its initial report confirmed that they were of a woman, who was killed on or after Holi, which was celebrated on March 8.

Doctors have opined that the death of the woman happened around 10 days ago, and presence of colour suggested she celebrated Holi before her murder.

The Delhi Police, on the other hand, said the four body parts and long hair in a plastic bag, recovered from the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) construction site near Sarai Kale Khan interstate bus terminal (IBST), are still preserved at a government hospital’s mortuary for identification purposes.

“As per the procedure, we have to preserve the body parts for 72 hours after their recovery. If the identification is not done during that period, which ends on Tuesday, we will get the autopsy done on Wednesday. We are in contact with the Noida police on the case,” said deputy commissioner of police (south-east) Rajesh Deo.

According to the Gautam Budh Nagar police, the severed arms and legs were recovered from the Noida Sector 8 drain on Thursday (March 16) and sent for autopsy. The body parts, which seemed at least a week old, also had stains of Holi colours.

“While the hand was found with one bangle and nail paint on one finger, police could not ascertain whether the parts were of a woman or a man, until an autopsy was carried out. On Sunday, the autopsy report revealed that the parts were of a woman and the time of death is estimated to be on March 8, the day Holi was celebrated,” said Shakti Avasthy, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

He said the Gautam Budh Nagar police are in touch with Delhi Police to ascertain whether the body parts found in the two cities are of the same person. “We are trying to establish a link between the two incidents. However, only a DNA test will be able to confirm whether the parts are of the same person. We are in touch with our Delhi counterparts and the case is being probed from all angles,” he said.

The Delhi Police have registered a case of murder in connection with the recovery of body parts from RRTS construction site at Sarai Kale Khan.

Investigators said they checked the areas around the spot but could not find any CCTV camera that could give them any leads.

“We are now completely focusing ourselves on technical investigation and scanning the list of people who have gone missing in Delhi-NCR over the past few days. Our prime focus is on identifying the deceased,” said an investigator, who asked not to be named.

The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Monday registered an FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified suspects at the Phase 1 police station over the body parts found in Sector 8 on March 16.

“On the basis of the post-mortem report, the FIR has been registered and an investigation into the matter has been launched. We will also be initiating formalities to carry out a DNA test to clarify whether the body parts found in Delhi and Noida are of the same person. Further investigation is underway,” said Sushil Kumar Ganga Prasad, assistant commissioner of police-1, Noida.