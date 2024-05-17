Bomb hoax on Air India flight delays Vadodara passengers by seven hours

A bomb hoax on an Air India flight at the Indira Gandhi International Airport left passengers stranded for seven hours as investigative agencies and bomb squads scanned the aeroplane and baggage loaded onto it, after a crew member found the word “bomb” written on a tissue paper left inside the lavatory, officials aware of the matter said. Air India said it arranged an alternative aircraft following the incident and passengers flew to their destination in the early hours of Thursday. (Representative photo)

The flight, AI-819 was scheduled to depart from Delhi at 7pm on Wednesday to Vadodara in Gujarat, when a security manager of the airline informed the airport operations control centre about the threat, following which a bomb threat assessment committee (BTAC) was formed and passengers were evacuated.

“All passengers were made to deboard and the flight was shifted to an isolation bay, where baggages and the entire flight was checked by the BTAC and the bomb detection squad. The threat was finally declared a hoax at 1.43am,” a senior CISF official aware of the matter said.

“A specific security alert was detected on Air India flight AI-819 scheduled to operate from Delhi to Vadodara on 15 May 2024, just before departure. All passengers were safely disembarked, following the necessary protocol, and the aircraft was taken to a remote bay for mandatory checks by security agencies. Our colleagues on ground made sure to minimise the inconvenience caused to our guests by this unexpected disruption. Air India is committed to and accords top priority to the safety and security of its passengers and crew,” the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

Deputy commissioner of police (IGI) Usha Rangnani said police received information about the bomb threat around 7.30pm, with their teams also taking part in the flight scan. “Following standard security protocols, a thorough inspection was conducted, but no suspicious item was found,” she said.

This was the second bomb hoax at the IGI Airport within a week, after a threat was sent on May 12 to the CISF, along with 20 hospitals in the Capital.