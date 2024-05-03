 Air India to resume flight services between Delhi and Tel Aviv from May 16 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Air India to resume flight services between Delhi and Tel Aviv from May 16

PTI |
May 03, 2024 11:53 PM IST

Tensions remain high in the Middle East due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Air India on Friday said it will resume flight services between Delhi and Tel Aviv on May 16.

An Air India flight.(HT File)
An Air India flight.(HT File)

The airline has temporarily suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv amid tensions in the Middle East.

In a post on X, Air India said it will resume "services between Delhi and Tel Aviv with five weekly flights from 16 May, 2024".

On April 19, the airline said Tel Aviv flights will remain suspended till April 30. The suspension was later extended till May 15.

After nearly five months, the Tata group-owned carrier had recommenced services to the Israeli city on March 3.

News / India News / Air India to resume flight services between Delhi and Tel Aviv from May 16
