Air India cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv after Hamas attacks Israel

Air India has cancelled a Delhi to Tel Aviv flight scheduled on October 7 and the return flight as well after the Hamas terrorist group attacked Israel on Saturday morning. The flights have been cancelled in the interests and the safety of the guests and the crew, Air India said in a statement. "Passengers are being extended all support, as per their requirements," the statement said. A building is ablaze following rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel (REUTERS)

AI 139 was scheduled to depart from New Delhi at 3.35pm and reach Tel Aviv at 7.05pm. The return flight AI140 was scheduled to depart from Tel Aviv at 10.10pm and reach New Delhi at 7am on Sunday.

Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Saturday launched a surprise attack on Israel killing at least 40 people and wounding hundreds as terrorists infiltrated from Gaza Strip through air, land and sea. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in retaliation announced war against Hamas and said Hamas will have to pay a price.

India's reaction to war in Israel

PM Modi in his message to Israel said India stands with Israel. Israel embassy in India thanked India and PM Modi for unequivocal support. The US condemned the attack while UK PM Rishi Sunak said Israel has an absolute right to defend itself. "We unequivocally condemn the appalling attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israel. We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted. "Horrifying news reaches us today from Israel. The rocket fire from Gaza and the escalating violence shock us deeply. Germany condemns these Hamas attacks and stands by Israel," Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

India's external affairs ministry has issued an alert to Indians in Israel asking them to remain vigilant. “In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement, and stay close to safety shelters," the advisory read.

