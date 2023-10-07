US 'stands firmly' with Israel after Hamas attack, White House says; 40 killed

The United States "unequivocally" condemned the attack by "Hamas terrorists" against Israel, the White House said in a statement. National security advisor Jake Sullivan was in close contact with Israeli partners over the operation, it informed. Israel-Palestine Latest: An aerial view shows vehicles on fire as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel.(Reuters)

"The United States unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians," the statement said, adding, “We stand firmly with the Government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks.”

The Pentagon reaffirmed the United States' "unwavering" commitment to Israel's right to defend itself, vowing to make sure that the key US ally had the means to do so.

"Our commitment to Israel's right to defend itself remains unwavering," US defense secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement, adding that the Pentagon would work "to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself and protect civilians from indiscriminate violence and terrorism."

The Palestinian group Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years in a surprise assault that included gunmen crossing into several Israeli towns and a heavy barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip. Israel said that it was on a war footing and began its own strikes against Hamas targets in Gaza.

What Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said?

Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement following the attacks that the country is at war. “We are at war and we will win,” he asserted, adding, “Not an ‘operation,’ not a ‘round,’ but at war.” Ordering a call-up of reservists, the Israel PM promised that Hamas would “pay a price that it hasn't known until now.” He also ordered the country's military to clear the infiltrated towns of Hamas militants that remained locked in gunfights with Israeli soldiers.

How many people have been killed in the attacks?

Israel’s national rescue service said that at least 40 people have been killed in a wide-ranging Hamas assault into Israel. The latest toll came from the Magen David Adom rescue service as fighting was still underway, Associated Press reported.

Hospitals in Israel are treating hundreds of wounded people, including dozens in critical condition, it said while at least nine people were killed in Gaza, AFP reported.

