Bomb threat SOP issued for schools in Delhi

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has rolled out a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) to tackle bomb threats in schools, officials said. The directive comes after guidelines from the Delhi high court, aligning with guidelines of Ministry of Education, Government of India, Delhi Police and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). A Delhi Police team arrives to conduct an investigation at a school in west Delhi which received a hoax bomb threat in December 2024. (PTI)

The 115-point SOP, also seen by HT, has been formulated to institutionalise preventive and responsive measures for schools functioning under the Delhi government including government aided, minority and recognised unaided private schools.

According to the new deadline, all the above mentioned schools must conduct regular mock drills, install surveillance systems, and maintain strict access control. “Heads of schools will lead emergency responses, coordinating with police, fire services, and disaster management teams. Further, teachers will receive training to guide evacuations, while students are supposed to follow safety protocols and report suspicious activities,” Mohinder Pal, additional director of education, stated in the order.

“Every threat will be treated as real until proven otherwise,” the SOP stated, adding that schools must avoid panic and immediately alert authorities upon receiving a bomb threat. Evacuation routes and safe assembly points are already identified, with special provisions for children with disabilities. Furthermore, parents are advised to keep contact details updated and avoid spreading unverified information.

According to the SOP, Delhi Police will cordon off affected areas, manage crowds, and assess threats, while fire services remain on standby. However, they will not handle explosives. Traffic police will have to ensure clear routes for emergency vehicles, as per the SOP.

Rajesh Kumar Gupta, principal of the Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Model Town said that the SOP appoints the head of the school as the incident manager and outlines their responsibilities across four critical phases. “Prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery are the crucial points. From overseeing monthly safety walks, mock drills, and threat assessment protocols, to ensuring the readiness of emergency response toolkits, the plan equips us to lead with both authority and accountability. After the threat, schools will provide counselling, document lessons, and get any damages repaired before resuming the classes,” he said

Meanwhile, some private schools stated that most requisites mentioned in the SOP are already in place. Sudha Acharya, principal of ITL Public School, Dwarka said they have implemented the SOP. “A school disaster management committee, comprising all key stakeholders, regularly sensitises students about safety measures and precautionary actions to be implemented when faced by such situations,” she said.

Parents association pointed out that many government schools do not even possess basic infrastructure facilities required in such situation. “There is a huge lag between orders issued and its implementation, there should be an orderly way to track if these changes are implemented, through a website or a portal, that will help to provide a clear picture of which school are the safe in terms of infrastructure upgrade,” Aparajita Gautam, president of the Delhi Parents Association said.