CAG report: AAP, CM trade barbs over Delhi’s stalled growth

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday accused the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of stalling the capital’s development by slashing funds for key infrastructure sectors while promoting what she called the “façade” of free schemes. The CAG reports pertain to the financial year 2023–24 under the AAP government. (HT Photo)

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly while concluding a debate on the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) reports tabled on Monday, Gupta said the previous government reduced Capital expenditure in health by 50%, leaving 24 hospitals incomplete. “There was a 42% drop in spending on education and sports, a 40% cut in PWD road construction, and a 36% reduction in the urban development budget. Delhi’s progress was halted at the roots,” she said.

The CAG reports pertain to the financial year 2023–24 under the AAP government. Gupta formally moved to refer them to the Public Accounts Committee for further scrutiny, urging an investigation into how public funds were spent.

The chief minister alleged that the AAP government ignored basic development while spending heavily on publicity and free schemes. “People expected roads, schools, and hospitals. Instead, their money was diverted,” she said.

Her address was repeatedly disrupted by AAP legislators, four of whom were later marshalled out. Speaker Vijender Gupta defended the CM’s right to speak.

Gupta also said the AAP failed to utilise Central funds under various schemes, forcing the Centre to directly reach beneficiaries. “Revenue declined, spending rose, and people were betrayed,” she said.

Leader of Opposition Atishi countered, blaming the Centre for underfunding Delhi despite rising tax contributions. “The CAG report proves the Modi government’s neglect, not AAP’s failure,” she said.