CAG reports in limelight again as Delhi Assembly session set to begin

The tabling of 14 Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) reports in the first Delhi Assembly session since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the state polls is set to take centre stage again with the ruling party alleging the reports since 2017 will expose the Aam Aadmy Party’s (AAP’s) “corrupt practices”, and the AAP refuting alleging that the CAG “was working as a unit of the BJP”. A Delhi Assembly session in progress. (HT Archive)

Addressing a press conference on the agenda for the assembly session from Monday, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta said: “We will focus on pending works and discussions about development projects. One of the most important things would be the tabling of pending CAG reports and the previous government must now answer the people of Delhi for the misuse of their hard-earned money. They will have to provide an account of every single rupee.”

Pro tem speaker and BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely said: “The CAG reports haven’t been tabled and the AAP has already starting saying that it is an attempt to spread misinformation. Why are they so scared? When reports are tabled, they will realise what is reality.”

Former chief minister and leader of the Opposition in the assembly Atishi said she sent the CAG reports to the assembly for tabling and there was no specific delay. “This myth is being spread that BJP has decided to table the reports. These reports had already been sent to the Delhi Assembly in a sealed envelope before the Delhi elections. BJP is trying to spread misinformation that they have decided to do this. Whatever is in the CAG report... and the misinformation being spread should come before the people of Delhi,” she said.

On the alleged delay in tabling these CAG reports, Atishi said that “it is routine procedure” and that “CAG reports are sent to speakers at different times.”

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha posted on X: “CAG is working as a unit of BJP and instead of conducting a natural audit, it is a conspiracy to defame AAP. BJP should first fulfill its promises while doing politics of work.”

The 14 CAG reports, which cover performance audits on several critical issues, were a major flashpoint between the AAP and the BJP in the run-up to the Delhi elections. These reports, starting from 2017, cover critical areas such as performance audit on prevention and mitigation of vehicular air pollution in Delhi, report on children in need of care and protection, regulation and supply of liquor in Delhi, health infrastructure and management of health services and functioning of DTC.

In December 2024, all BJP legislators led by LoP Vijender Gupta had also filed a writ petition after which the reports were forwarded to the LG, cleared and sent to the Speaker; but, they were yet to be made public. Parts of these reports on matters pertaining to liquor policy, 6, Flag Staff Road bungalow and publicity expenses were leaked in the run-up to the polls but the AAP termed them “fake reports.”

The Delhi Assembly session will commence on February 24 and according to the agenda, the tabling of reports will take place on the second day of the session (February 25).