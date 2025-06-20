Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

CAQM seeks expert plans to mitigate pollution in Delhi-NCR

ByJasjeev Gandhiok
Jun 20, 2025 05:02 AM IST

Targeting scientists, academicians and NGOs, the pollution body said it would fund feasible innovations and set a deadline of July 31 for submissions

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas issued a request for proposal (RFP), seeking innovations, ideas and technological solutions to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

A mist spraying machine at a construction site to curb dust pollution. (Archive)
A mist spraying machine at a construction site to curb dust pollution. (Archive)

Targeting scientists, academicians and NGOs, the pollution body said it would fund feasible innovations and set a deadline of July 31 for submissions.

“The project proposal needs to be as comprehensive as possible, outlining allocation of work, research plan, milestones and deliverables,” the CAQM said in the RFP document on its website.

The CAQM said the proposals must tackle nine sources of pollution, listing vehicular emissions (both exhaust and non-exhaust), industrial emissions (including thermal power plants), dust from construction and demolition (C&D) activities, dust from roads and open areas, burning of stubble, municipal solid waste and biomass (including open burning), emissions from households and dispersed sources, and sources at pollution hot spots.

“The R&D projects (approved) will be supported for a period of maximum up to three years. The financial support will be provided to meet the proposed recurring and non-recurring expenditure towards the project under the following heads and justification for the same,” the proposal said.

It said scientists, researchers and academicians working on air pollution should submit plans through their respective academic, scientific and research institutions, which are recognised by the government.

Under sections 12(2)(vi) and 12(6)(c)(iii) of the CAQM Act, the commission is empowered to carry out research and development works. CAQM was established in 2021 by the Centre, through an ordinance, to coordinate and oversee air pollution mitigation efforts in Delhi-NCR.

“Under this scheme CAQM is empowered to look at innovations and those approved will be provided with financial assistance,” a CAQM official said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / CAQM seeks expert plans to mitigate pollution in Delhi-NCR
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On