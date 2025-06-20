CAQM seeks expert plans to mitigate pollution in Delhi-NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas issued a request for proposal (RFP), seeking innovations, ideas and technological solutions to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR. A mist spraying machine at a construction site to curb dust pollution. (Archive)

Targeting scientists, academicians and NGOs, the pollution body said it would fund feasible innovations and set a deadline of July 31 for submissions.

“The project proposal needs to be as comprehensive as possible, outlining allocation of work, research plan, milestones and deliverables,” the CAQM said in the RFP document on its website.

The CAQM said the proposals must tackle nine sources of pollution, listing vehicular emissions (both exhaust and non-exhaust), industrial emissions (including thermal power plants), dust from construction and demolition (C&D) activities, dust from roads and open areas, burning of stubble, municipal solid waste and biomass (including open burning), emissions from households and dispersed sources, and sources at pollution hot spots.

“The R&D projects (approved) will be supported for a period of maximum up to three years. The financial support will be provided to meet the proposed recurring and non-recurring expenditure towards the project under the following heads and justification for the same,” the proposal said.

It said scientists, researchers and academicians working on air pollution should submit plans through their respective academic, scientific and research institutions, which are recognised by the government.

Under sections 12(2)(vi) and 12(6)(c)(iii) of the CAQM Act, the commission is empowered to carry out research and development works. CAQM was established in 2021 by the Centre, through an ordinance, to coordinate and oversee air pollution mitigation efforts in Delhi-NCR.

“Under this scheme CAQM is empowered to look at innovations and those approved will be provided with financial assistance,” a CAQM official said.