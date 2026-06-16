Census house-listing phase ends in Delhi, covers 5.5 million households

The The house-listing exercise under the first phase of Census 2027 concluded in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) areas on Sunday, with enumerators covering more than 5.5 million households, officials said. Southwest Delhi also recorded the highest number of households at around 625,000, followed by northeast Delhi (614,000) and west Delhi (589,000). (Representational image)

The exercise, which began on May 16, lays the groundwork for the population enumeration scheduled for February 2027.

According to provisional data shared by authorities, the exercise recorded 23,078,796 people as usual residents of Delhi. Officials, however, stressed that the final population figure will emerge only after population enumeration, the second phase of Census 2027.

Enumerators covered 7,598,982 census houses and 5,498,560 households through 45,863 house-listing blocks (HLBs), each comprising around 180 houses, officials said.

Among Delhi’s 13 districts, northeast Delhi recorded the highest provisional population at 2.87 million, followed by southwest Delhi (2.5 million), west Delhi (2.44 million) and southeast Delhi (2.27 million). New Delhi district reported the lowest population at around 245,000.

Southwest Delhi also recorded the highest number of households at around 625,000, followed by northeast Delhi (614,000) and west Delhi (589,000). It topped the list in terms of census houses as well, with about 820,000, while New Delhi district had the fewest at around 103,000.

The exercise in New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Cantonment Board areas was completed on May 15.

According to the Census notification, the house-listing exercise collected information on housing ownership, the number of dwelling rooms, sources of drinking water and lighting, access to toilets and bathrooms, cooking fuel, and the availability of household assets such as televisions, computers, bicycles, cars and mobile phones. Information on the main cereal consumed by households was also collected.

The house-listing phase will be followed by population enumeration in February 2027, during which demographic and socio-economic information will be collected.