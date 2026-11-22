New Delhi, The Delhi High Court will hear on Monday two petitions concerning the fate of an over-a-century-old mosque inside the Krishi Bhawan compound, which is being redeveloped under the Central Vista redevelopment project.

Central Vista redevelopment: Delhi HC to hear pleas concerning Krishi Bhawan mosque on Monday more less

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Justice Anish Dayal is expected to take up petitions by the caretaking committee of Qadeemi Masjid or Masjid Krishi Bhawan and a worshipper, Mohd Yasir.

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Responding to the caretaking committee's petition, the Centre has said the mosque has to be removed as the establishment of a permanent religious structure within the confines of a government office complex was impermissible and incompatible with the "secular" character of government property.

It has asserted that the Central Vista Redevelopment Master Plan provides for the redevelopment and reconstruction of buildings for the Common Central Secretariat on the plots housing Shastri Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan to modernise the infrastructure essential to the governance of the nation, and Qadeemi Masjid has to be removed for the execution of the project.

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{{^usCountry}} The committee has sought directions to restrain the authorities from demolishing, dismantling, removing or disturbing the waqf property/ Qadeemi Masjid situated within the compound of Krishi Bhawan without first undertaking a fair, transparent and reasoned consideration of its continued retention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The committee has sought directions to restrain the authorities from demolishing, dismantling, removing or disturbing the waqf property/ Qadeemi Masjid situated within the compound of Krishi Bhawan without first undertaking a fair, transparent and reasoned consideration of its continued retention. {{/usCountry}}

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The petitioner's counsel has earlier said they were seeking a prayer facility in the newly envisaged structures, since the Qadeemi Masjid has been serving as a place of offering prayers for government employees and others working in the surrounding government offices for several decades.

Yasir has sought directions to protect the functional mosque from imminent demolition, stating that "secularism" does not give the Centre any independent source of executive power to demolish religious institutions.

Although not a protected monument, the central government has no authority to demolish the 266 sq yard mosque inside the Krishi Bhawan compound, his plea claims.

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