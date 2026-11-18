The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Tuesday approved ₹359.63 crore for the upgradation of the 12.4km, six-lane main carriageway and service roads along NH-9, from Udyog Nagar Metro Station to Tikri border.

Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta thanked Gadkari for approving the road development project for West Delhi.

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Union minister Nitin Gadkari, in a statement, said: “NH-9 (Rohtak Road) is a key arterial corridor connecting Delhi with Bahadurgarh and Rohtak, serving major localities such as Punjabi Bagh, Peeragarhi, Nangloi, Mundka and Tikri border.”

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“It carries substantial regional, suburban and industrial traffic, supporting economic activity across Delhi’s western periphery. The project will transform the corridor through durable rigid pavement, seamless service road connectivity and improved junctions. These interventions will enhance road safety, reduce traffic congestion, ensure smoother and faster journeys, lower long-term maintenance requirements and strengthen connectivity between Delhi and neighbouring industrial and commercial hubs,” Gadkari said.

Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta thanked Gadkari for approving the road development project for West Delhi.

“The approval of ₹359.63 crore for developing the 12.4-km stretch from Udyog Nagar Metro Station to Tikri border is a major relief for hundreds of thousands of Delhi residents. Colonies, villages, markets and industrial areas from Peeragarhi, Nangloi Chowk, Mundka and Ghevra Chowk to Tikri border will benefit directly. Travel will become easier for Nangloi’s traders, Mundka’s workers and those commuting to and from Bahadurgarh,” she wrote in a post on X.

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{{^usCountry}} Delhi PWD minister Parvesh Verma said the road revamp would be a significant step towards making daily commutes smoother and safer. “With better roads, improved junctions and seamless service road connectivity, the project will help ease traffic congestion and strengthen connectivity between Delhi and neighbouring industrial hubs,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delhi PWD minister Parvesh Verma said the road revamp would be a significant step towards making daily commutes smoother and safer. “With better roads, improved junctions and seamless service road connectivity, the project will help ease traffic congestion and strengthen connectivity between Delhi and neighbouring industrial hubs,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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A PWD official explained that the road, which runs along Nangloi Metro Station through Mundka to Tikri border, is in a dilapidated condition due to rapid unplanned population growth in areas along the stretch and the inadequate capacity of drains to carry water from these areas. The Delhi government is already undertaking a ₹167-crore project to overhaul the drains.

“This road passes through several industrial areas and is one of the busiest roads in Delhi. Every day, lakhs of vehicles move via this stretch, leading to heavy traffic jams in the area. Due to the presence of a large number of industries, the existing service lane is also heavily loaded with vehicles and requires maintenance. From interstate traffic with Haryana, trucks for industrial areas and local traffic, the damaged road has become a bottleneck,” the official said.