Children must be taught to become job givers, not job seekers: Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said in order to boost business enterprises in the country, children must be taught to become “job givers” and not “job seekers”,

“If our students only run in the direction of jobs in the corporate or IT sector, then who will create jobs in the country? Who will give an upward push to the economy of the country?” the minister said, while speaking at the opening session of a two-day commerce festival organised by the state industries department, in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Sisodia also said the increase in India’s exports -- from $1.7 billion to $300 billion in 75 years -- is not remarkable and blamed the “mentality” of policy makers and “the system” for the slow progress.

“The country’s system is so indifferent to trade that when we first made computers, there was no change in the law for its export for five-six years and India was exporting computers as typewriters for all those years. The sad reality is that students in our country are studying with a mindset to grab jobs as soon as they complete their graduation. Students are brainwashed to become job seekers instead of job providers. Do we want our kids to just become a small part of a big corporate company one day or should we prepare them to take risks like an entrepreneur and become change-makers of society?” Sisodia said.

The deputy chief minister also said government software systems are flawed and are resistant to reforms. “You try to do something, make it better and it immediately shows an error. This problem needs to be immediately rectified. This is the reason why it took seven years for the country’s first computer to be exported as a computer and not as typewriters. Also, if laws are made on the assumption that the traders are working with the aim to steal, then this will only lead to the creation of a negative mindset among businessmen. This needs to be immediately changed or else only the export data will increase but the reality will remain the same,” he said.

Industries minister Satyendar Jain said, “Delhi is the biggest exporter of skilled man force across the globe. Most Indian doctors and engineers working abroad are from Delhi. It tells a lot about the potential of Delhi as a state. This is evident from the export business turnover of up to $10 billion. The government should focus on doing the job of an enabler. The export business in Delhi requires quite a lot of space and this space cannot be created within the city all of a sudden,” he said.

Jain added that 30 years ago, a policy of decentralisation of services was formulated, and at that time, thousands of people travelled from one place to another within Delhi, now that figure has gone up by lakhs. All governments should remove restrictions from export industries, and let businesses prosper and grow, he said.