Christmas carnivals: Sleigh the season of merrymaking

There’s no cheer in Christmas sans carnivals. Returning with full gusto, the Xmas themed fiestas are here. Here’s when you got to block your calendar, to feel the festive vibes in Delhi-NCR.

Crafts, culture and food galore

Bring in the joy of Christmas with carols sung in different languages by various state representatives from Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and northeast Indian states. There will be food from 10 states of India and stalls offering Xmas decorations, handicrafts and cakes. Besides, there will be live performances by cultural associations of various states. Organised by the Federation of Catholic Associations of Archdiocese of Delhi (FCAAD), this carnival will also have a Santa Clause impersonator distributing gifts to children throughout the day. An hourly surprise Christmas hamper lucky draw will also be there.

Where: Sacred Heart Cathedral Church, 1, Gol Dak Khana Roundabout, Ashok Place

When: December 17

Timing: 9am to 7pm

Enjoy German Bratwursts (sausages), waffles and beverages at the 23rd edition of German Christmas Market.

A delectable trip to Germany

The 23rd edition of German Christmas Market promises to bring in some Yuletide cheer to the Capital this winter. Organised by Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, the event will provide the perfect spot to visitors to enjoy German Bratwursts (sausages), waffles and beverages. Alongside a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, there will also be yummy German chocolates on offer. Also at the event will be 90 exhibitors showcasing their choicest collection of decor items and festive goodies including German food products, cosmetics, handicrafts, garments, plants, stationery, gift articles and much more. To keep the young ones engaged, there will also be an on-the-spot painting competition, Christmas choirs, an act by German magician and of course, Santa Claus!

Where: Sunder Nursery, Opposite Humayun’s Tomb, Nizamuddin

When: December 10 and 11

Timing: 11am to 6.30pm

Carnival for a cause

The 16th edition of Tamana Winter Carnival is aimed at encouraging everyone to take part in events for, and by the differently abled. Organised by the non-profit voluntary organisation, this annual event provides an opportunity to Tamana’s students to showcase their talent. It allows artisans, designers, other NGOs and home-based entrepreneurs to present their works. This edition will see a cultural presentation by the students, an exclusive showcase of Tamana Chona’s artwork and sublimated products adapted from the artwork, after the inauguration by British High Commissioner Alex Ellis and wife, Teresa Adegas. With almost a hundred exhibitors showcasing their goods, this event will have a lot of options for shoppers.

Where: British High Commissioner Residence, 2, Rajaji Marg

When: December 17

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Set in Xmas tune

Give the year-end festivities a sonorous start as you enjoy some live music while sipping on some mulled wine at this Christmas celebration. The visitors can look out for Santa’s Corner, and indulge in shopping while relishing breakfast with a live band setting the perfect ambience. The young ones can enjoy the Kids’ Zone. In short, there’s lots in store for those visiting this event.

Where: DLF Club3, Club4, and Club5 Gurugram

When: December 24 (7pm) and 25 (Noon)

Ride and shop till you drop!

No matter what the occasion, Dilliwalas can’t resist joining in the celebrations. Christmas is no exception! Head to the popular spot in west Delhi, to enjoy an array of scrumptious foods from different states, including desserts. Also, get to shop for handlooms, handicrafts, and chocolates at this carnival. Don’t miss the cultural programs from various states, and the fun rides for children.

Where: Dilli Haat, Janakpuri (December 23 to 25), Dilli Haat INA( December 25th to 31st), Dilli Haat Pitampura (December 23rd to 25th)

Timing: 10.30am to 9pm

Chalo Flea

Get your perfect photo for the ‘gram at the Instant Selfie station, and for the bilbiophiles there’s a ‘Books and Charcha corner’, apart from kids zone with DIY activities, food stall and more, at this carnival organised by Mompreneur Circle, a community of women and mothers.

Where: V Club, Sector 28, Sohna Road

When: December 17

Timing: 11am to 5pm

