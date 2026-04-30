CM: Govt working on ‘scientific’ plan to link gaushalas with Ridge

The Delhi government is currently developing a scientific plan to link gaushalas with the Ridge forest, to provide cows with more natural habitat instead of leaving on the streets, chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Wednesday. During an event at a gaushala in Kishanganj, Gupta said that 13 new gaushalas have been proposed in each district. (HT)

During an event at a gaushala in Kishanganj, Gupta said that 13 new gaushalas have been proposed in each district. The shelters will be developed on a “zero-waste model”, with facilities such as biogas plants, veterinary hospitals, and solar plants.

She said that several gaushalas, with large number of cattle are currently operating in limited spaces, often leading to deteriorating health conditions. “To address this, the government aims to ensure an adequate and natural environment for cows. The government is working to link gaushalas with Delhi’s Ridge and forest areas, allowing cattle to live in more natural environment...,” she said.

She said that the government will provide veterinary and other essential services at the existing facilities, until the new shelters are completed.

Gupta said that biogas plants are being set up for the scientific disposal of cow dung. The government has set a target to install six such plants over the next two years, which will not only improve sanitation but also generate energy. Additionally, ₹100 crore has been approved for the redevelopment of dairy colonies in Delhi.