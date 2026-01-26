CM Gupta flags off ₹300-cr projects across 3 S Delhi constituencies

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday inaugurated development projects worth more than ₹300 crore across three Assembly constituencies in South Delhi, Badarpur, Sangam Vihar and Deoli, saying the works marked “the beginning of a long-awaited transformation and underline the government’s commitment to the comprehensive rejuvenation of the region.” CM assured that all works would be carried out with complete transparency, completed within stipulated timelines and with strict adherence to quality standards. (Ishant Chauhan/HT)

According to officials, the projects include construction and upgrades of roads, drains and drainage systems, strengthening of drinking water supply, installation of street lights, and development of parks, dispensaries and community banquet halls.

In the Badarpur Assembly constituency, where development works worth ₹85 crore were inaugurated, Gupta said the projects signalled the beginning of change. “We are working in mission mode to eliminate the Okhla landfill, and residents will soon witness visible transformation,” the chief minister said.

She assured that all works would be carried out with complete transparency, completed within stipulated timelines and with strict adherence to quality standards, reiterating the government’s commitment to making Badarpur a clean, safe, modern and model constituency.

In Sangam Vihar, projects worth over ₹115 crore were launched. Gupta said the initiatives addressed long-standing concerns of residents who had awaited basic infrastructure for years. The works include large-scale reconstruction of roads, strengthening of sewerage and drainage systems, improvement of drinking water supply, and upgrading of lanes, drains and street lighting to improve quality of life.

In the Deoli Assembly constituency, development works worth ₹104 crore were inaugurated. Gupta said the projects were a key step towards building a “Viksit Delhi”, including new roads, expanded sewerage and drainage networks, strengthened water pipelines, beautification of parks and public spaces, and development of health and community centres.