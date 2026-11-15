CM inaugurates Delhi Pavilion at Trade Fair

New Delhi: Chief minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the 996-square metre Delhi Pavilion at the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday.

The pavilion has a theme of “Development and Heritage,” with Delhi being the “Focus State” this year (HT)

The pavilion has a theme of “Development and Heritage,” with Delhi being the “Focus State” this year.

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The pavilion has 62 stalls showcasing Delhi’s cultural heritage, government initiatives, local products and entrepreneurial ventures. Of these, 10 stalls have been specially allocated to women entrepreneurs, while 14 have been given to government departments and institutions.

The remaining stalls include 25 for private exhibitors, six for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme and seven for participants under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative and ODOP exporters.

The inauguration was marked by a Kathak performance by children. Gupta later visited the stalls and interacted with participants to learn about their products and businesses.

She said the pavilion offered an opportunity to showcase Delhi’s historical heritage, diverse culture, entrepreneurship and modern development on national and international platforms.

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from art, culture and heritage, the pavilion features initiatives such as Namo Van, Swachh Yamuna and promotion of electric vehicles. Several departments, including education, transport, social welfare, Delhi Tourism and Delhi Jal Board, are also participating. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from art, culture and heritage, the pavilion features initiatives such as Namo Van, Swachh Yamuna and promotion of electric vehicles. Several departments, including education, transport, social welfare, Delhi Tourism and Delhi Jal Board, are also participating. {{/usCountry}}

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The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) has been designated as the nodal agency for the pavilion.

The government said the fair would provide women entrepreneurs, artisans, micro, small and medium enterprises and local producers an opportunity to showcase their products, connect with potential buyers and explore wider markets.

With Delhi designated as the Focus State, the pavilion seeks to present the Capital’s journey from its historical legacy to its emerging economic and development priorities.