Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visits Hanuman Temple; to speak at AAP office today

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday visited the Hanuman Mandir at Connaught Place with his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, and several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, a day after walking out of Tihar prison on bail in an excise policy case. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with his wife Sunita Kejriwal and former deputy CM Manish Sisodia at the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place, in New Delhi on Saturday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Kejriwal reached the temple at noon, upon which a priest applied vermillion on his forehead and presented him with a mace and a sacred triangular cloth. Elaborate security arrangements were made at the temple for the CM’s visit.

At the temple, Kejriwal also offered water to the ‘shivling’. Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, MP Sanjay Singh, cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and other senior party leaders were also present.

“Today, along with my wife Sunita Kejriwal and other companions, I visited the ancient Hanuman temple in Connaught Place and worshipped Lord Hanuman and received his blessings. In this fight against injustice, Lord Hanuman’s blessings have always been with us. I prayed to the Lord for everyone’s happiness and prosperity. May the Lord keep this courage in all of us in this fight to save the country,” Kejriwal said in a post on X, while sharing a video of his visit to the temple.

Sisodia, who was also seen offering prayers at the temple, said it was due to “divine blessings” that Kejriwal could walk out of jail despite all conspiracies framed against him.

“Today, I visited the ancient Hanuman temple in Delhi with Arvind Kejriwal and took blessings of Hanuman ji. It is the grace of Hanuman ji, due to which, despite all the conspiracies, Arvind Kejriwal and all of us are among you all. May Lord Bajrangbali keep his blessings on the people of Delhi and remove everyone’s troubles,” Sisodia said in a post on X.

Later in the day, Kejriwal met senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who represented him in court in the excise policy case.

On Sunday morning, Kejriwal is likely to address party workers at the AAP headquarters in the morning, party officials said.

Officials said it would be the AAP convener’s first visit to the new party office, which recently shifted to Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane near Mandi House from its old address on Rouse Avenue Road near ITO.

Meanwhile, an AAP leader said that arrangements are being made for Kejriwal’s address at the party’s new office.

“Party workers from different parts of the city would be attending the function which will be addressed by the chief minister on Sunday,” said the leader, on condition of anonymity.

After visiting the Hanuman temple, Kejriwal met senior advocate Singhvi at the latter’s house. After meeting Singhvi, Kejriwal thanked him for strongly putting his case before the Supreme Court, the AAP said in a statement.

Kejriwal was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, and AAP leaders Sisodia, Singh, Raghav Chadha, minister Atishi and his aide Bibhav Kumar.

The AAP also posted a photo of Kejriwal and Singhvi with their spouses, on X, after the meeting.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his wife met the senior most lawyer of the country Abhishek Manu Singhvi who provided legal help to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his fight against conspiracies of the dictator, at his residence,” the AAP said in the post.

Singhvi has been appearing for the AAP leaders, including Kejriwal and Sisodia, in the excise policy-related cases in the Supreme Court.

The AAP on Saturday demanded the resignation of Union home minister Amit Shah in wake of observations made by the Supreme Court about the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) while granting bail to Kejriwal on Friday. Party leaders claimed that CBI arrested Kejriwal at the behest of Shah.

The BJP did not respond to HT’s queries for a comment.

The top court had called the agency a “caged parrot” and questioned its perceived lack of independence and manipulation under political influence.

“The Supreme Court said that CBI woke up after 22 months to arrest Arvind Kejriwal despite having grilled him 22 months back. (PM) Modi and Shah put CBI on hold till the time ED was in charge and when bail was granted in the ED case, Amit Shah told CBI to go ahead, making a travesty of investigative agencies,” AAP leader Sanjay Singh said during a press conference at the party office.

He added that Shah has no moral right to remain in office.

“A home minister who engages in breaking parties, toppling governments and horse trading has no right to remain in his position even for a minute. Amit Shah is the culprit behind the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, and he must immediately quit his post. This has been proved by the Supreme Court order. The CBI that arrested Arvind Kejriwal comes under him, and it is a parrot in Amit Shah’s cage,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.