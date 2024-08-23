Commuters in Delhi-NCR face problems as auto, taxi strike enters second day

New Delhi: Commuters in several parts of the city on Friday faced problems getting vehicles for last-mile connectivity as the strike by autorickshaw and taxi drivers’ unions entered its second day. (Representative Photo)

A group of 14 unions of auto and taxi drivers have called a strike from August 22–23 demanding a ban on the operation of app-based cab aggregators—Ola and Uber—saying these agencies are eating into their profits.

Several unions, however, chose to ignore the calls for strike. To be sure, as several unions have opted out, the brunt of the impact is being felt only in limited areas.

Ankit Goel, a resident of Mayur Vihar Phase I, said he could not get an auto to go to his office in Ghazipur on Friday morning. “I saw a smaller number of autos on the streets today. I had to seek the help of a friend,” said Goel.

Kishan Verma, president of the Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union, said that cab aggregators are affecting their livelihoods and eating up their earnings.

“The strike continues on Friday. A very small number of autos and taxis are operating today as compared to Thursday, which shows that the auto and taxi drivers are supporting our strike. The government should look into our demands,” said Verma.

The group, comprising autorickshaws, traditional kali-peeli cabs, economic radio taxis, and taxis with all-India tourist permits, announced a list of 10 demands mainly targeting the operations of app-based aggregator platforms that they claim are eating into their businesses.

The strike also caused an increased demand for such app-based cabs on Thursday and Friday, leading to reduced availability and surge pricing.

Protests by autos and traditional cab service unions have been frequent since the app-based companies made a debut in the capital offering cheap cab services in 2012–13. The unions have been demanding that the government take measures such as fixing the maximum fare for the cabs as they do for autos so that they are on a level playing field.

Around 150,000 motor cabs are registered in Delhi, according to the transport department. Delhi has around 95,000 autos and 10,000 kali-pili taxis.