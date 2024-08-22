Why are auto-taxi drivers in Delhi-NCR on strike today and tomorrow?

Delhi-NCR is likely to face transportation issues on August 22 and August 23 owing to a strike organised by auto and taxi driver unions, Mint reported. The unions are protesting against app-based cab services, including Ola and Uber and the protest involves more than 15 unions from Delhi-NCR. Auto-taxi strike: The unions are protesting against app-based cab services, including Ola and Uber and the protest involves more than 15 unions from Delhi-NCR.

What auto-taxi unions have said on the protest?

The Unions allege that the central and state governments have not been able to ensure adequate compensation for them despite concerns being raised.

President of Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union Kishan Verma said as per Mint, “For several years, we have been writing to governments and departments about companies like Ola and Uber, but no one listens. These companies present their side, and the government presents its side, but these businesses operate as a game of donations, with the government also involved. We demand an end to this game."

He added, “Employment for auto and taxi drivers, which is being affected or taken away, must be addressed. Private Ola and Uber taxis are involved in smuggling, and there is also trade in alcohol and drugs. To address these issues, we are going on strike. The organisation has decided that on August 22 and 23, all auto and taxi services in Delhi NCR will be suspended.”

Suggesting a ban on app-based cab services, he said, “We are not getting anything. E-rickshaw and bikes with private number plates are plying on roads."