 Why are auto-taxi drivers in Delhi-NCR on strike today and tomorrow? - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Why are auto-taxi drivers in Delhi-NCR on strike today and tomorrow?

ByHT News Desk
Aug 22, 2024 08:46 AM IST

Auto-taxi strike: The Unions allege that central and state governments have not been able to ensure adequate compensation for them.

Delhi-NCR is likely to face transportation issues on August 22 and August 23 owing to a strike organised by auto and taxi driver unions, Mint reported. The unions are protesting against app-based cab services, including Ola and Uber and the protest involves more than 15 unions from Delhi-NCR.

Auto-taxi strike: The unions are protesting against app-based cab services, including Ola and Uber and the protest involves more than 15 unions from Delhi-NCR.
Auto-taxi strike: The unions are protesting against app-based cab services, including Ola and Uber and the protest involves more than 15 unions from Delhi-NCR.

Read more: Why Piyush Goyal thinks Amazon's India investments should not be celebrated: ‘Making up for losses’

What auto-taxi unions have said on the protest?

The Unions allege that the central and state governments have not been able to ensure adequate compensation for them despite concerns being raised.

Read more: Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal mocks Elon Musk: ‘Try something new for a change’

President of Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union Kishan Verma said as per Mint, “For several years, we have been writing to governments and departments about companies like Ola and Uber, but no one listens. These companies present their side, and the government presents its side, but these businesses operate as a game of donations, with the government also involved. We demand an end to this game."

Read more: Zomato to buy Paytm's movie, event ticketing business for 2,048 crore

He added, “Employment for auto and taxi drivers, which is being affected or taken away, must be addressed. Private Ola and Uber taxis are involved in smuggling, and there is also trade in alcohol and drugs. To address these issues, we are going on strike. The organisation has decided that on August 22 and 23, all auto and taxi services in Delhi NCR will be suspended.”

Suggesting a ban on app-based cab services, he said, “We are not getting anything. E-rickshaw and bikes with private number plates are plying on roads."

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Why are auto-taxi drivers in Delhi-NCR on strike today and tomorrow?
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On