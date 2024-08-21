Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal mocks Elon Musk: ‘Try something new for a change’

Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said that Elon Musk should stop doing the businesses that he is doing. When asked about comparisons people make between Bhavish Aggarwal and Tesla CEO, the former said, “You know, I’m just being myself. I’m much younger than him, and he’s someone we all look up to. But honestly, I’m not sure why he’s venturing into the same businesses I’m in. Maybe he should try something new for a change. I started Krutrim before he launched his AI venture.” Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Cabs and founder of Ola Electric attends Ola Electric's listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai.(Reuters)

He added, "We prefer the kurta-pyjama over a leather jacket any day. If people in Silicon Valley can wear leather jackets and black polo t-shirts, why can’t we wear a kurta and have long hair?”

Explaining his goal at Ola, Bhavish Aggarwal said, “Tesla is for the West, Ola is for the rest. The products that companies like Tesla, etc, will build are for the 1 billion rich people. The larger opportunity is to build for the global south, build for India, and then expand to the global south. That's what Ola Electric is doing with our products. We're the first to have a Gigafactory in India. Now with Krutrim, which is our most recent company, just eight months old, the opportunity and ambition is to build India's AI text tech. And for too long in India, we have used global technologies without realising the implication of it.”

Talking about the struggles he had to face while building Ola in India, he said, “In a way, if the founding principles of a business are solid and your intentions are genuine, you'll find your path. For me and Ola, our focus has always been on seizing this pivotal moment for India. We’re living in the most exciting time of our lives, where India is on the rise, and the future will be shaped by Indians. With 20 per cent of the world’s growth happening here and a significant portion of the global youth in India, our country is poised to increasingly set the global agenda.”