'Complete Chirag Delhi flyover within 30 days': Atishi directs officials

ByManjiri Chitre
Mar 15, 2023 08:38 AM IST

PWD minister Atishi on Tuesday directed officials to complete the maintenance work of the Chirag Delhi flyover within a month - instead of 50 days.

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Atishi on Tuesday directed officials to complete the maintenance work of the Chirag Delhi flyover within a month - instead of 50 days - in view of traffic jams in the area. The minister held a meeting with senior officials of the PWD to resolve the traffic woes.

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Atishi (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Public Works Department (PWD) minister Atishi (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

“Taking cognisance of traffic woes being faced at Chirag Delhi flyover, we’re working on effective solutions with PWD. Have asked the engineers to try and complete flyover maintenance in 1 month instead of 50 days. I will personally be monitoring the daily progress of the work,” Atishi tweeted.

During the meeting, Atishi also directed the officials to identify alternative ways to decongest the Chirag Delhi flyover as soon as possible, reported PTI citing an official statement.

The closure of the Nehru Place-IIT carriageway on the Chirag Dilli flyover for repairs has led to traffic snarls on the Outer Ring Road with commuters reporting delays of 25-30 minutes in crossing the Chirag Dilli intersection.

Several commuters have expressed their displeasure and blamed the traffic police and PWD. According to one commuter, the repair work should have been delayed till the board exams were over. “It is insensitive to keep this kind of uncertainty on kids. People do not know for how long they might be stuck in this mess,” he told HT.

Earlier, the Delhi traffic police suggested three alternative routes for traffic from Nehru Place to IIT Delhi. The commuters heading towards Greater Kailash and Nehru Place from IIT Delhi on Outer Ring Road have been asked to take a left turn from Panchsheel Flyover towards August Kranti Marg to go to Ring Road and take a right turn from under Moolchand Flyover towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.

Story Saved
