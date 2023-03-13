Closure of Chirag Dilli flyover carriageway for repairs leads to traffic snarls

The closure of Nehru Place-IIT carriageway on the Chirag Dilli flyover for repairs led to traffic snarls on the Outer Ring Road on Monday with regular traffic volume returning after the morning rush hour. Traffic jams began as early as 8am. (HT PHOTO)

Traffic jams began on the key South Delhi corridor as early as 8am. The situation went from bad to worse as the day progressed. Commuters reported delays of 25-30 minutes in crossing the Chirag Dilli intersection.

Around 11am, the queue length on the Outer Ring Road extended up to Nehru Place with ripple effects on the other side of the Ring Road corridor as well. The traffic mess increased due to a series of vehicle breakdowns.

Pankaj Gaur, a commuter travelling from New Friends Colony to Gurgaon, said it took him over 30 minutes to move from Nehru Place to Chirag Dilli. “My whole schedule was disrupted and I will have to cancel my meeting.’

Nepal Singh, 45, a cooking gas supplier heading from Sarita Vihar to IIT, said it was chock-a-block from Savitri to Kalkaji. “I normally cover the distance in 20-25 minutes but I am still stuck after 1.25 hours. We will have to leave early from our homes tomorrow onwards.”

Rajinder Sachdeva, another commuter, said the agencies should have waited for the completion of board exams for the repairs. “The Class 12 board exams are underway and they have closed the Chirag Dilli flyover without any plan. This should have been postponed by 10 days.”

A police officer said the situation was largely under control and that 10 traffic marshals have been deployed to ensure smooth movement of the traffic.

The Delhi traffic police have suggested three alternative routes for traffic from Nehru Place to IIT Delhi. The commuters heading towards Greater Kailash and Nehru Place from IIT Delhi on Outer Ring Road have been asked to take a left turn from Panchsheel Flyover towards August Kranti Marg to go to Ring Road and take a right turn from under Moolchand Flyover towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.

“Alternatively, they can take a left turn from IIT Flyover towards Aurobindo Marg to go to Ring Road and again take the Moolchand Flyover --Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach their destination,” said a traffic police advisory.