The conviction rate for crimes in Delhi fell sharply in 2023, dropping 9.7 percentage points compared to the previous year, according to the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) “Crime in India 2023” report released Monday. Conviction rate in 2023 fell by 9.7 percentage points: NCRB report

The data shows Delhi’s conviction rate declined to 78.1% in 2023 from 87.8% in 2022. Out of 56,990 cases in which trials were completed last year, convictions were secured in 44,502 cases, charges were dropped in 4,480, and acquittals granted in 8,008.

In contrast, 2022 saw trials completed in 54,517 cases, of which 47,873 ended in convictions, 1,234 in charges dropped, and 5,410 in acquittals.

Despite the fall in conviction rate, Delhi recorded the highest number of convictions among metropolitan cities in absolute terms, followed by Kochi with 14,312. Ahmedabad recorded the maximum acquittals at 25,665.

“This shows that cases were not properly investigated and sufficient evidence was not provided to secure convictions. Trial was completed in more cases in 2023 than in 2022, yet more acquittals followed,” said a retired IPS officer, requesting anonymity.

The report also highlighted age and gender patterns in arrests. In 2023, 64,788 men and 1,189 women aged 18–30 were arrested. Among those aged 30–45, 37,656 men and 1,287 women were arrested, while 13,099 men and 784 women were arrested in the 45–60 age group.