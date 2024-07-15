Cops rescue boy kidnapped from Chandni Chowk footpath, 1 held

A four-year-old boy was kidnapped by a 53-year-old man in Chandni Chowk while he was sleeping next to his mother on the footpath, said police, adding that the accused had intended to use the child for begging. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he decided to kidnap the child for begging or selling, said police. (File Photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said that the accused was identified as Sekhu, resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena identified the suspect as Sekhu, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The incident was reported on July 12, when a call was received at 3 pm about the kidnapping, said officers aware of the case.

When police reached the spot at parade ground near the Red Fort, Ruksana alias Billo, 28, reported that she had slept with her child around 9 pm on July 11, but discovered him missing the following morning. After searching for hours, she informed the police.

A kidnapping case was registered and the investigation commenced, said DCP Meena. During the probe, the police reviewed footage from approximately 370 CCTV cameras around the crime scene, identifying a man seen near the Parade Ground parking area. “The footage showed the suspect, wearing a cap and mask, heading towards Jama Masjid with the child and later catching a battery rickshaw to New Delhi Railway Station. The man then went to New Delhi Railway Station and disappeared,” Meena said.

An informer helped identify the suspect, revealing his location near Gandhi Park Bankhandi temple on Saturday night, said police. A police team raided the spot, arrested a man identified as Sekhu, and safely rescued the child, DCP Meena added.

During interrogation, Sekhu revealed he moved to Delhi six years ago after serving a seven-year sentence for murdering his sister-in-law. Following his release, his wife left him, and he turned to drugs, begging, and stealing.

“He mentioned that a few days ago, his elder son died after being hit by a train, leading him to consume more drugs. During this time, he saw the woman and her son sleeping near the Parade Ground parking and thought of kidnapping the child, intending to sell him or use him for begging,” Meena said.