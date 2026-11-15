Couple in extramarital relationship die by suicide in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 46-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman, who were in an extramarital relationship, allegedly died by suicide inside a locked car in southwest Delhi’s Mohan Garden area on Wednesday, police said on Saturday.

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An officer aware of the investigation, who did not wish to be identified, said that the man, who had been working with the Delhi Home Guards on a temporary basis for around 15 years and was posted in Jahangirpuri, got acquainted with the woman around 10 years ago.

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No suicide note was recovered, police said. “The two were found unconscious inside a car in Mohan Garden. Two packets of a toxic pesticide were recovered from the vehicle and both were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital,” the senior police officer said.

The incident was reported to the police by the woman’s 18-year-old son.

A police team found the two unconscious in a white Hyundai Santro and admitted them to Tarak Hospital. Both of them died during treatment, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} The man lived in Sultanpuri with his family and is survived by his wife and two sons, while the woman is survived by two sons, the police said. They said that the woman’s husband had also died by suicide a month ago and that she had met the Home Guard through her husband. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The man lived in Sultanpuri with his family and is survived by his wife and two sons, while the woman is survived by two sons, the police said. They said that the woman’s husband had also died by suicide a month ago and that she had met the Home Guard through her husband. {{/usCountry}}

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“Preliminary enquiry has revealed that the two had known each other for nearly 10 years. We are looking into the circumstances that led to the incident. The woman’s husband had also died in October after allegedly consuming poison. We are examining all aspects of the case,” the officer said.

Police said further inquest proceedings and necessary legal action are underway to establish the sequence of events and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the deaths. “The two people did not share anything with their respective families before taking the step,” the officer said.