Covid-19: Delhi govt to provide free precautionary jabs at hospitals
The Delhi government announced on Friday that precaution doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be provided for free at government hospitals in the national capital.
"Precaution doses of the same vaccine will be given to the people who have received the first and second doses of the vaccine and who have completed nine months since taking their second dose," the government said in a statement.
Quoting health minister Satyendar Jain, the statement added that all those people who have still not taken the vaccine or have only taken the first dose should visit their nearest health facility as soon as possible for the complete inoculation.
According to the health department's bulletin, authorities have so far administered the precautionary doses to over 52.7 lakh beneficiaries. Since April 10, all eligible beneficiaries above the age of 18 were allowed to take the dose.
The government's statement comes amid Delhi witnessing an uptick in its daily Covid-19 tally for the past few days, stoking fears of another wave of infections.
On Thursday, Delhi added 325 new Covid-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 18,67,206. Thursday's case count is 26 more than that on Wednesday when 299 cases were reported.
The Covid-19 positivity rate in the national capital has jumped from 0.5% cent to 2.7% in a week, according to news agency PTI. However, doctors said it is not a panicky situation and cautioned against dropping the guard.
The Delhi government too, said that there is no need to panic and it is monitoring the pandemic situation.
On Wednesday, a private school in South Delhi reported two Covid-19 cases- a student and a teacher, resulting in all the classmates of the student being sent home.
A few hours later, the government's directorate of education issued an advisory for all private schools, instructing them to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks, sanitising hands and maintaining social distancing etc.
Cyber fraud: Senior citizen duped of ₹26 lakh
A senior citizen was cheated of ₹26 lakh by a cyber fraudster who pretended to be his brother settled in the US. The 68-year-old victim has registered an FIR with Sahakarnagar police station. According to the police, an unknown person had taken the photo of the complainant's brother from Facebook and kept it as his profile photo on WhatsApp. The accused asked him to transfer the amount to various accounts.
HC directs transport department to allow resale registration of over 600 BS-IV compliant vehicles
The Bombay high court on Wednesday directed the transport department to allow registration of the resale of about 560 Bharat Stage (BS)-IV compliant vehicles. On Wednesday, the division bench of justice Gautam Patel and justice Madhav Jamdar struck down the orders blacklisting some vehicles and restored the cancelled registrations. The list of vehicles include about 350 two-wheelers, 200 four-wheelers, high-end cars like BMWs, Mini Coopers, Porsches and 60 commercial vehicles.
Man held for extorting ₹30 lakh from two doctors in Pune
The Loni Kalbhor Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly extorting ₹30 lakh from two doctors in the area. The accused has been identified as a resident of Uruli Kanchan, Mangesh Manik Kanchan and is currently in police custody after he was arrested from his residence recently. Later he demanded extortion of ₹30 lakh from them. A trap was laid and he was arrested while accepting extortion money from the victims.
₹7.04Cr lost by victims as online fraud, social media crime dominate Navi cybercrime
Among the total number of cybercrime reported in Navi Mumbai, the maximum have been online fraud and social media crimes. Cybercrime has led to a loss of around ₹7Cr among the complainants in 2021. While a total of 301 cases were registered from January to December, 2020, only 172 were registered in 2021. However, the applications received in 2020 and 2021 remain almost the same. Seventy seven people lost ₹2.81Cr via other online frauds.
Pune Police arrest three for abduction of woman
Pune police have arrested a man and Amol's two associates for allegedly abducting his wife as he suspected her character and wanted to murder her. Based on a complaint by the 26-year-old woman, Chandan nagar police station has arrested her husband identified as Amol Devrao Khose (24), a native of Partur in Jalna, and Mahadev Nivruti Khanapure (22) and Dnyaneshwar Baban Panjge, also from Partur. A passer-by informed the police control room.
