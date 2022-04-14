What Delhi government's new Covid-19 advisory for private schools says
The Delhi government on Thursday issued an advisory to all private schools in the national capital in wake of the rising Covid-19 cases.
The advisory issued by the government’s directorate of education said that if any infection is noticed or reported to the school authority, the same must be intimated to the directorate and the concerned wing or school as a whole must be closed for the time being.
Also Read| Covid-19: Delhi school student, teacher test positive; classmates sent home
“It has come to the knowledge of the department through print media and other sources that Covid infection is again spreading in NCR and the positivity rate has increased in the past few days,” the DoE advisory said.
The directorate of education added that private schools in Delhi are advised to take all possible precautionary measures to prevent any such spreading of Covid-19.
According to the directorate, the following measures are as follows:
1. Wearing of masks by students, teachers and other staff of schools.
2. Maintenance of social distancing to the possible extent.
3. Regular washing of hands and use of sanitisers.
4. Creating awareness about the prevention of Covid among students, teachers and other supporting staff and parents visiting the school etc.
The education department’s advisory comes hours after a private school in South Delhi saw a student and teacher testing positive for Covid-19, news agency ANI reported.
The student’s classmates were sent home and the student and the teacher are in stable condition, ANI further said.
Also Read| As Delhi adds 299 cases, govt says may sequence all fresh infections
Delhi on Wednesday saw a massive jump in its daily Covid-19 tally after 299 cases were reported, pushing the tally to over 18.66 lakh, according to the health department’s bulletin. Wednesday’s case count was a 48% jump over the 202 cases seen on Tuesday.
However, no fresh fatalities were reported on Wednesday and the toll remains unchanged at 26,158. The active cases in Delhi are at 814 and the recoveries are nearing 18.4 lakh.
The Delhi government has said that it is watching the pandemic situation and there is no reason to panic.
