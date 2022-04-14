As Delhi adds 299 cases, govt says may sequence all fresh infections
Delhi added 299 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, a 48% jump over the 202 infections the previous day, even as experts and state officials sought to assuage concerns of a spike, saying the uptick was expected since all Covid-19 restrictions in the Capital have been set aside.
At the same time, however, the state health department is likely conduct genome checks on samples from all fresh Covid-19 cases, in a bid to ascertain if there is any pattern to the rise in cases, and if the XE variant of the coronavirus has made its way to Delhi.
To be sure, Delhi has so far recorded no infections of XE (a sub-variant of the Omicron variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19), and there have been just two infections of the sub-variant across in India. Health experts have also said XE does not merit severe concern since it shares a spike protein and several other key structural characteristics with the BA.2 lineage of the Omicron variant that has already spread widely across the country. Experts have also stressed that there is no indication that XE is more dangerous than other variants of the coronavirus.
The new infections on Wednesday came on the back of just over 12,000 tests, with 2.49% of the collected samples returning positive results. To be sure, experts have attributed the climb in the positivity rate (which has been above 1% for 10 days now) to lower but more focussed testing among symptomatic patients in Delhi.
Delhi conducted 10,159 cases each day over the past week. In the same period this March, the city conducted an average of 37,289 tests each day.
There are few testing mandates in place in the Capital, automatically capping the number of tests carried out on a daily basis. Airports, for instance, no longer require a negative test result for entry, instead asking for a confirmation of double vaccination.
Wednesday’s case spike was the highest since March 4 this year, when Delhi added 302 infections. The positivity rate was, however, higher on Monday, when 2.7% of all collected samples returned positive results.
Dr Sanjay Rai, professor at the Centre for Community Medicine, said such fluctuations in daily cases are normal.
“Such fluctuations are normal in case of an RNA virus. There is no need to panic. Delhi had a high rate of infections, which provides the best protection against the virus and we also have high vaccination rate,” he said.
Delhi government officials said that even though the city is currently experiencing a minor rise in cases, most patients are reporting “mild, to very mild” infections.
Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director at Lok Nayak Hospital (Delhi’s largest Covid-19) hospital also confirmed that the Covid-19 patients admitted to the facility are not in a serious condition.
Meanwhile, a senior official of with Delhi’s health department said they soon start sending all samples of Covid-positive patients for genome sequencing to ensure the sub-variant is detected in the event it arrives in the city.
The official added that the government stopped sequencing all samples in January after Omicron’s BA.2 sublineage stayed the dominant strain in Delhi for a consistent period.
“Once have established a dominant strain, which comprised over 90% of the cases in the city, we did not need to sequence all the samples. But now that the new XE variant is being reported in other states, we will need to send all samples for genome sequencing to ascertain if we have detected the variant here in Delhi,” the official said.
-
105 private schools in Delhi given notices over EWS admissions
The Delhi government on Tuesday informed the Delhi high court that it has issued show cause notices for derecognising 105 private schools in the national capital for their alleged failure to admit students from economically weaker sections ( EWS) in the nursery class for the academic year 2021-22. The court said the methodology followed for admissions until now will apply to this process as well and the exercise should be completed within 15 days.
-
4 children feared drowned in Yamuna, one body retrieved
Four boys who had gone to play near the Yamuna in the Kalindi Kunj area feared drowned on Wednesday afternoon, police said adding that one body has been recovered while search is on for others. Police said that a PCR call was received at 3.35pm on Wednesday regarding four children going missing. The boy was identified as Farman.
-
Clean, efficient governance will be my top priority: New Ludhiana DC
A 2012-batch IAS officer, Surbhi Malik, assumed office on Wednesday as the first woman deputy commissioner of the largest district of Punjab. Clean and efficient governance will be her top priority, the new Ludhiana DC said, as she addressed the mediapersons. She has completed her master's degree from London School of Economics on the Commonwealth Scholarship. She did her BA (honours) in economics from Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College.
-
Ludhiana MLA installs boards with helpline for lodging corruption complaints
With the Aam Aadmi Party claiming to take a tough stance against corruption, party's Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi has installed boards mentioning helpline (855-885-6061) of government offices in Gogi's constituency, asking the public to call on the number if any official seeks bribe. Gogi had recently issued the helpline, inviting suggestions and complaints from the residents of his constituency. The same has also been shared on social networking platforms.
-
Return of Pandits back to Kashmir high on National Conference agenda: Rattan Lal Gupta
The provincial president of the National Conference Rattan Lal Gupta on Wednesday claimed that the return of Kashmiri Pandits back to Kashmir was high on the party agenda. While addressing a day-long convention of the National Conference Minority Cell here, Gupta said that the issues confronting the displaced Kashmiri Pandits need to be addressed on priority. He exhorted the Central government to chalk out a time-bound roadmap for their safe, honourable and dignified return.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics