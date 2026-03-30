A couple suffered critical injuries allegedly after a car rammed into the scooter they were on in south Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park on Sunday night. Police said the car driver has been apprehended and was found to be drunk at the time of the incident. CR Park: Drunk car driver hits scooter, 2 injured

According to police, they were informed about the incident at 9.11pm and by the time they reached the spot, the injured a man and his wife had already been shifted to a nearby hospital.

A damaged scooter was found at the scene which suggested that the impact of the accident was strong, an officer said. The driver had fled the spot with the car after the crash.

The car and the driver were later identified. The offending vehicle, a Honda Elevate, bears a Punjab registration number and the accused driver has been identified as a 39-year-old resident of CR Park. He was later traced and found to be under the influence of alcohol. A breath analyser test also confirmed that he was drunk at the time, police said.

An investigator said that three other occupants were reportedly present in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The condition of the injured couple remains critical and police is trying to ascertain their identities.

“We received information about the accident late in the evening. The accused driver has been identified and found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. Appropriate legal action is being taken, and further investigation is underway,” said deputy commissioner of police (south) Anant Mittal.