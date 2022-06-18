DDA conducts draw of lots for allotment of newly built flats to slum dwellers at Kalkaji Extension
New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday conducted a draw of lots for the allotment of newly constructed flats at Kalkaji Extension in South Delhi on a public-private partnership basis, to the second batch of slum dwellers. The land-owning agency on Friday allotted flats to 673 eligible residents, said the DDA officials.
“We will complete the allotment process by the end of this month or by the first week of July. During our survey, we found that 2,890 people were eligible to receive a flat at the new complex. We provided allotment-cum-demand letters to 903 beneficiaries in February, and now 673 more people have received letters for the same,” said a senior DDA official, requesting anonymity.
This is the first in-situ redevelopment project conceived and executed by the land-owning agency, according to DDA officials. Conceived in 2011, the plan was to rehabilitate a total of 8,461 families from three slum clusters -- Jawaharlal Nehru Camp, Navjeevan Camp and Bhoomiheen Camp in Kalkaji’s Govindpuri -- in a phased manner. Around 3,024 flats were to be constructed on a nearby empty plot in the first phase; in the subsequent two phases, the DDA plans to construct the remaining flats on the land vacated by the slum dwellers.
“The flats will be allotted for a fee of ₹1,42,000, including ₹30,000 as maintenance charge, for five years,” said another senior DDA official, requesting anonymity.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
