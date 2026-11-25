A delegation of political parties and civil society groups that met Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said he accepted their suggestions, including restoring voters deleted during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) with original voter serial and Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers.

The delegation flagged incorrect Form 7 filings in Mustafabad and said appropriate action must be taken. more less

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The delegation included members of the Aam Aadmi Party, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist), and activists Anjali Bharadwaj, Amrita Johri, and members of the Voter Adikar Manch. It met the CEO on Monday to press for protecting every eligible voter’s right to vote.

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The delegation said the CEO issued directives and that a Standard Operating Procedure would be released shortly. “The responsibility for restoring every eligible citizen’s right to vote lies with the Election Commission, a duty it cannot absolve itself of,” the delegation said in a statement on Monday.

An official said the meeting went well and the CEO’s office will work to streamline the suggestion. “Several suggestions were already in the pipeline. We will consider all demands which help make the process easier for ordinary voters,” the official said.

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{{^usCountry}} The talks focused on implementing the November 6 order regarding another chance for voters under the Absent, Shifted, Dead, and Duplicate (ASDD) categories to get back on the roll, issued in light of the Supreme Court’s October 28 directions on the SIR, and on voters’ difficulties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The talks focused on implementing the November 6 order regarding another chance for voters under the Absent, Shifted, Dead, and Duplicate (ASDD) categories to get back on the roll, issued in light of the Supreme Court’s October 28 directions on the SIR, and on voters’ difficulties. {{/usCountry}}

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For voters whose names were deleted and later placed in the ASDD list released on August 31, the CEO accepted a proposal that their voting rights can be restored by filling an enumeration form. They will retain their original voter serial number and EPIC number.

The delegation said that voters who were deleted and have since applied for re-enrolment through Form 6, after August 31, should be given their original EPIC numbers. The CEO assured them this would be considered.

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On Form 7 applications seeking removal of voters, the delegation said verification must be sought from the BLA-2 (Booth Level Agent-2) who filed the form. It demanded that all Form 7 applications be made public, that notices go to affected voters, and that decisions be taken only after a fair and adequate hearing.

The group flagged incorrect Form 7 filings in Mustafabad and said appropriate action must be taken. It urged that similar cases be brought immediately to the notice of the Electoral Registration Officer.

The delegation said it was also agreed that cases where the ERO or Assistant ERO themselves filed Form 7 to remove a name would be re-examined.