The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 214 at 7am on Wednesday, in the “poor” category, as still winds and a stronger temperature inversion limited the dispersion of pollutants.

Sprinklers being used to settle dust on Zakir Hussain Marg, in Delhi-NCR. (HT_PRINT)

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On Tuesday, the AQI was recorded at 238 at 8am. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s 4pm bulletin, the 24-hour average AQI was 204 – the Capital’s best air quality this November and the cleanest since October 31, when the 24-hour AQI was 117 in the “moderate” category. It extended a three-day downward trend that began on Sunday at 290 (“poor”) and continued on Monday at 275 (“poor”), a drop attributed to higher wind speeds that aided the dispersion of pollutants.

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According to CPCB, an AQI of 0-50 is classified as good, 51-100 as satisfactory, 101-200 as moderate, 201-300 as poor, 301-400 as very poor and 401-500 as severe.

Data provided by the board showed that PM2.5 was the predominant pollutant at 48 of the 58 monitoring stations, while PM10 was the main pollutant at the remaining 10 stations on Wednesday morning. A day earlier, PM2.5 was the leading pollutant at 49 of 59 stations.

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{{^usCountry}} At 4.30am, the inversion layer – a warm band of air that prevents pollutants from rising and dispersing – was around 250 metres above the ground and was 11°C warmer than the surface. The layer was at a height of 300 metres and was 9°C warmer than the ground on Tuesday. With the inversion layer lower and warmer, pollutants had less room to disperse. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At 4.30am, the inversion layer – a warm band of air that prevents pollutants from rising and dispersing – was around 250 metres above the ground and was 11°C warmer than the surface. The layer was at a height of 300 metres and was 9°C warmer than the ground on Tuesday. With the inversion layer lower and warmer, pollutants had less room to disperse. {{/usCountry}}

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Winds were calm at Safdarjung at 6.30am on Wednesday, restricting their movement further.

Twelve monitoring stations recorded air quality in the “moderate category” at 6am; Uttam Nagar was the only station in the “very poor” category during the period.

On Tuesday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage 3 restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR amid the improvement in the air quality. The city also logged the season’s lowest minimum temperature at 11.6°C .

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Meanwhile, NASA satellites recorded 4,752 farm fires in Punjab and Haryana between October 1 and November 17, up from 4,685 in the same period last year. Punjab accounted for 4,315 of these and Haryana for 437. The satellite detected 213 fires on Wednesday morning in the two states.

The actual number of farm fires, however, is likely higher, given the satellite passes over the region around 1.45pm, while much of the stubble burning activity takes place later in the day.