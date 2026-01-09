Delhi Assembly in chaos as video on Atishi sent for forensic examination

Even as legislative business continued to pile up, the Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly descended further into disarray on the fourth day with non-stop sloganeering, MLAs rushing into the Well of the House and repeated adjournments leaving proceedings paralysed for much of the day. Speaker Vijender Gupta ordered a 15-day forensic probe as BJP and Aam Aadmi Party MLAs traded allegations and stalled proceedings. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The flashpoint on Thursday remained the alleged remarks made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Leader of Opposition Atishi, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs demanding action against her for allegedly “disrespecting Sikh gurus”. Atishi was absent from the House for the second day in a row.

After three adjournments, meetings with senior leaders from both BJP and the AAP, and representations from the parties, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta ordered a forensic examination of a video clip allegedly showing Atishi’s remarks, which lies at the centre of the confrontation. Gupta said the clip had been sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratory, Delhi. “Instructions have been issued to the Assembly secretariat to provide the concerned video clip to the forensic department, and the forensic examination report has been sought within 15 days,” he said.

The AAP has alleged that the video clip of Atishi had been “tampered with” and said it had itself sought a forensic probe. “In view of this, and with the consent of the ruling party, the said video has been sent for forensic examination. Despite being repeatedly called to the House, the Leader of the Opposition, Ms Atishi, has not yet presented her version before the Assembly. Therefore, this inquiry is being conducted to ascertain the factual position,” Gupta said.

The BJP has alleged that Atishi made “insensitive” remarks about Guru Tegh Bahadur on Tuesday after a special discussion on a Delhi government programme marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the Sikh guru held in November.

Atishi has denied the allegation, saying she was speaking about the BJP avoiding a discussion on pollution and about its protest in the Assembly over the stray dog issue. “The BJP deliberately added a false subtitle and inserted the name of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji into it,” she said earlier, referring to the video circulated by BJP leaders.

Thursday’s proceedings began on a stormy note at 11am, with BJP MLAs carrying posters rushing into the Well and demanding action against the Leader of Opposition, including cancellation of her House membership. From the opposition benches, AAP MLAs also raised slogans, demanding the resignation of BJP leader Kapil Mishra over allegations that he circulated a misleading video involving Atishi. Amid the uproar, proceedings were adjourned for 30 minutes.

AAP MLA and deputy leader of opposition Mukesh Ahlawat wrote to Speaker Vijender Gupta over the allegations and circulation of the video. In his letter, Ahlawat said the clip posted by Kapil Mishra was not part of the official Assembly record, raising questions over how he accessed it. The AAP legislative party demanded the full footage from Assembly cameras, in which Atishi’s statement was “clearly visible and audible”.

When the House resumed, Gupta formally directed that the video be sent for forensic examination, but continued protests by BJP MLAs in the Well forced another adjournment till 1pm. The Speaker also referred the matter to the privileges committee.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the remarks attributed to Atishi were unacceptable. “When the Assembly was paying tribute to the sacrifices made by Guru Tegh Bahadur ji and the Sahibzaade, the derogatory words are not worth using anywhere. We strongly condemn it. The public is agitated on this issue,” he said, adding that the BJP would hold a protest outside the AAP office on Friday against Atishi and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Mounting legislative pile-up

With another day lost to disruptions, the winter session’s legislative agenda has been pushed back. The session, which began on January 5, was originally scheduled to conclude on Thursday. However, cabinet minister Parvesh Verma urged the Speaker to extend the sitting by a day, a request that was accepted.

On Monday, the Assembly heard the inaugural address by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. Tuesday saw the tabling of a few reports, the introduction of the Court Fees Bill, and a privileges committee recommendation seeking action against AAP leaders in the Phansi Ghar case. Little legislative work has been conducted over the past two days.

Key pending business includes supplementary demands for grants for 2025-26 and the passage of the Delhi Appropriation (No. 1) Bill, 2026. At least eight Comptroller and Auditor General reports are also awaiting tabling, including state finance audit reports for 2020-21 through 2023-24, sectoral audit reports, a performance audit on children in need of care and protection, and reports on the functioning of the Delhi Jal Board and several higher education institutions.

According to the list of business, three bills remain pending for passage: The Court Fees (Delhi Amendment) Bill, 2026; The Delhi Jan Vishwas (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and the Delhi Shops and Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The government has also proposed a discussion on air pollution and measures being taken to address it.