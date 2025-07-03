Delhi Assembly Speaker constitutes 7 standing committees

Speaker Vijender Gupta has cleared the formation of seven standing committees under different departments of the Delhi government, including heath, transport and finance, with their role pertaining to policy-related works, departmental funds and inquiries into key public issues. Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta (ANI)

While the legislators of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will head these nine-member panels, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators have also been included as members.

The committees will work on examining and recommending reforms aligned with the policies approved by the House, reviewing demands for grants of their respective departments without proposing cut motions, and scrutinising Bills referred to them by the House or the Speaker. The committees will also be tasked with reviewing annual reports and policy documents of the departments concerned and undertaking inquiries into matters of public importance.

According to the bulletin issued by the assembly secretariat, the standing committee on finance and transport will be headed by BJP MLA from Model Town, Ashok Goel. Its members include BJP’s Ajay Mahawar, Karnail Singh, Kartar Singh Tanwar, Pawan Sharma, Pradyumn Rajput, all BJP MLAs, and the AAP’s Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, Jarnail Singh, Ravi Kant and Virendra Singh Kadian.

BJP MLA from Bijwasan, Kailash Gahlot, will be the chairman of the committee on administrative matters, including vigilance, general administration department, law, and IT departments. It will include AAP legislator and former chief minister Atishi as one of the nine members.

The committee on education, headed by BJP MLA Umang Bajaj, includes five MLAs from his party and three from the AAP. BJP MLA from Najafgarh, Neeam Pahalwan, will head the standing committee on social welfare, while the committee on health will be headed by BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely.

The standing committee on development, which will cover rural and urban development, agriculture, revenue, land and building departments, will be headed by BJP MLA Raj Kumar Chauhan. The public utilities and civic amenities committee covering PWD, Power, Delhi Jal Board, and the Irrigation and Flood Control department will be headed by BJP MLA Sandeep Sehrawat.

These committees will exercise oversight over the departments mentioned in the sixth schedule, as may be amended by the Speaker from time to time, the bulletin stated.