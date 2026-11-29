New Delhi: Delhi BJP president and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra on Sunday said a policy is needed to provide subsidised electricity to charging stations, as most e-rickshaw owners are opting for illegal stations or home charging because of the lower prices.

Delhi BJP chief calls for subsidised power policy for e-rickshaw charging stations more less

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The advice comes as the minister visited Vishwas Nagar, East Delhi, where four people were charred to death in a fire following a blast of an e-rickshaw battery at a house.

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“The reason behind e-rickshaw battery accidents is that people recharge these batteries at home due to cheap electricity. Discoms should consider a policy to provide them safe charging points at affordable rates.

Vishwas Nagar MLA and BJP leader Om Prakash Sharma said the fire site was being misused. “It is God’s grace that the cylinders kept there were saved from exploding, which prevented this accident from taking an even more horrific turn,” he said.

Pointing guns at the BJP, AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bhardwaj said the fire shows that the Delhi government has learnt no lessons from past incidents.