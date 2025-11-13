Delhi blast: NIA seeks Al-Falah records since 2019; faculty, students to be questioned

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its probe into the alleged terror links of doctors associated with Al-Falah Medical College, Faridabad, following the Red Fort blast that killed at least ten people in Delhi. Officials said that the NIA team has sought all university records dating back to 2019, including faculty employment details, payment records, and hostel registers. The Al-Falah University campus in Faridabad. (Parveen Kumar/ HT Photo)

On Wednesday, a joint team of the NIA and the Jammu and Kashmir Police visited the Al-Falah Medical College campus and instructed the management to hand over all staff and student-related documents for scrutiny. “The NIA has asked for complete records from 2019 onwards — covering faculty recruitment, attendance, salaries, ID proofs, and address verification of staff,” a senior police officer said. “A dedicated team will now scan these files to identify any irregularities in hiring or funding.”

Officials privy to the investigation confirmed that several faculty members and students are currently being questioned to determine how individuals with suspected terror links — including Dr Mohammad Umar Un Nabi, Dr Muzammil, and Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan — were employed at the institution. Dr Nisar, who joined the university in 2022, was previously terminated by the Jammu & Kashmir administration under Article 311(2)(c) for alleged anti-national activities. His daughter, officials said, was also enrolled as a first-year student at the same university.

Officials said that personal diaries and notebooks recovered during the recent searches have been seized for forensic analysis. Investigators believe these contain handwritten notes, financial references, and coded entries related to communication and possible funding trails. “The contents of the recovered diaries are being scanned carefully. They may provide critical insight into financial and operational links,” said an officer privy to the probe.

The NIA will also examine the financial transactions of the university, including the mode of salary payments made to the accused and other staff members. Officials have asked the management to share bank account details, salary disbursement records, and any scholarships or stipends paid to students under investigation.

Senior NIA officials said the focus is now on tracing the flow of funds that may have been used to support radical activities under the cover of academic employment. “Every financial and employment document will be verified. The goal is to determine whether the institution was infiltrated systematically or unknowingly harboured individuals with radical affiliations,” an official said.

The Al-Falah University management, in a statement earlier this week, said it was fully cooperating with investigating authorities and reiterated that the institution had “no links with any unlawful activity”.

Officials said the special NIA document analysis unit will begin detailed scrutiny later this week at the agency’s Delhi office.