Delhi CM unveils RSS founder’s statue, 120 mist sprayers

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inaugurated 120 mist spray systems at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and unveiled a statue of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Dr Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan in Shahdara. The CM also announced a set of measures to strengthen pollution control and healthcare infrastructure across the capital as her government completes one year in office. Gupta said the government had already installed mist spray systems on major roads. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

At the airport, Gupta said the mist spray systems, installed by the GMR Group, would help control dust and improve air quality at one of the country’s busiest transport hubs. “The Delhi Government is working scientifically on short-term, mid-term and long-term strategies to tackle pollution and ensure a clean and healthy environment,” she said.

She said the partnership between government and private entities was essential to address environmental challenges. “When government and private institutions work with a shared vision, the pace of development multiplies,” the CM said.

Gupta said the government had already installed mist spray systems on major roads and at 143 elevated Metro stations and expanded real-time pollution monitoring to 46 Metro stations. She added that the airport initiative would be expanded to 600 poles in the future to strengthen dust control measures.

Outlining broader anti-pollution plans, Gupta said the government aims to electrify the public bus fleet by 2029, expand Metro connectivity, deploy over 1,000 water sprinklers and introduce AI-based dust monitoring at construction sites. “Advancing Delhi on the path of clean air, green transport and sustainable growth remains a top priority,” she said.

Later in the day, Gupta unveiled a statue of Hedgewar at the Shahdara hospital and announced the expansion of the institute with a new floor and additional medical equipment. “The statue installed at the institute is not merely a memorial but a continuing source of inspiration embodying service, dedication and the spirit of ‘Nation First’,” she said.

She said strengthening healthcare services in East Delhi and the cross-Yamuna region was a key focus area. The government has revived the Trans Yamuna Development Board with a special fund of ₹700 crore to improve infrastructure, including roads and drainage. “Whether on this side of the Yamuna or across it, equal and balanced development of the entire city is the government’s firm resolve,” Gupta said.

Highlighting healthcare initiatives, Gupta said 370 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs had been established in Delhi and government hospitals had been fully digitised, enabling patients to access records and services online. The launches are part of the government’s projects being introduced as it completes one year of coming into power in Delhi.