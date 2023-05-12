Tihar murder: 6 accused to be in Delhi Police custody till May 15

New Delhi The matter pertains to gangster Tillu Tajpuria’s brutal premeditated killing in the high-security Tihar Jail on May 2 by members of a rival gang. (ANI)

A Delhi court on Friday extended till May 15 the police custody of six people accused of killing jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuria.

Chief metropolitan magistrate Snighdha Sarvaria conducted the hearing in a closed court room as the six accused were physically produced before the court. Delhi Police had sought three days’ extension of custody of the six accused — Yogesh, Deepak, Rajesh Bawana, Riyaz Khan, Vinod and Ata-ur-Rehman — for interrogation.

Earlier, the court on May 8 sent four of the accused to four days’ police custody. On May 9, the special cell arrested two other accused, who were also sent to police custody on May 10 for two days.

The matter pertains to Tajpuria’s brutal premeditated killing in the high-security Tihar Jail on May 2 by members of a rival gang. Tajpuria was stabbed over 100 times in the neck and over 50 times in the ear in full view of the security personnel and other prisoners, according to a CCTV footage of the incident. HT had accessed the CCTV footage.

Eight security personnel were later suspended for alleged negligence and lapses that led to the attack. Delhi Police’s special cell will also investigate if jail staffers were involved in the execution or planning of the attack.