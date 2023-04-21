Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi court firing: Woman shot told debarred lawyer she would double his money

Delhi court firing: Woman shot told debarred lawyer she would double his money

ByHT News Desk | Written by Snehashish Roy
Apr 21, 2023 05:32 PM IST

According to the top police official, the woman, identified as M Radha, had taken money from the attacker in the pretext of doubling it.

The woman who was shot at by a debarred lawyer at Delhi's Saket court complex on Friday is facing several cases of fraud, Chandan Chowdhary, DCP, Delhi Police told reporters, as quoted by news agency ANI. According to the top police official, the woman, identified as M Radha, had taken money from the attacker in the pretext of doubling it, related to which an FIR was filed against her in December last year.

New Delhi, Apr 21 (ANI): A woman sustained injuries during a firing incident at Saket Court, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
New Delhi, Apr 21 (ANI): A woman sustained injuries during a firing incident at Saket Court, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

“An FIR was registered in December in which the victim of today's incident is accused. The woman had taken money from the person (shooter) on the promise of doubling it, both of them had come to the court related to the matter. Several other cases of fraud are also lodged against the woman,” Chowdhary said.

The suspected attacker was an advocate at the Saket court for a long time, Chowdhary said, adding that the (black robe) uniform he was wearing at the time of the incident belongs to him. He was debarred by the Bar Council. The top cop earlier told Hindustan Times that two persons, the woman and a lawyer, have suffered bullet injuries in the incident. Both of them were taken to nearest Max Hospital in Saket, where the woman's condition is ‘stable’.

“The accused escaped via the canteen back entry after firing 4-5 rounds. There is no law and order at the scene and teams have been formed to nab the accused,” said DCP South.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
delhi police accused uniform lawyer woman advocate money fraud dcp bar council shot + 9 more
delhi police accused uniform lawyer woman advocate money fraud dcp bar council shot + 8 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out