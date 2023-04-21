Police catch man who shot woman, lawyer at Delhi's Saket court

The man accused of shooting two people at Delhi's Saket court complex has been arrested from Faridabad in Haryana, special commissioner (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said Friday evening. The suspect - whose name has not been released - fired four or five bullets at M Radha, a woman whom he has accused of cheating him of a large sum of money; she was shot twice in her abdomen and once in her hand. The second person injured was a lawyer. Woman sustained injuries during a firing incident at Saket Court, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Both are being treated at a nearby hospital and are in stable condition.

The alleged shooter and the gun he used will be interrogated and examined.

READ | Delhi court firing: Woman told shooter he could double his money

A video showed the woman - who reportedly told the shooter she could double his investment and then swindled him - clutching her stomach and screaming.

Warning: Disturbing visuals, viewer discretion advised

A FIR (first information report) naming the woman and the alleged shooter was filed in December and the case was scheduled to be heard today.

Earlier today Chandan Chowdhary, the Delhi Police's deputy commissioner (South), told Hindustan Times the shooter is a former lawyer.

READ | Delhi court shooting: Debarred lawyer opens fire, injures woman

He still had the long black robes worn by lawyers in court and that, cops have reasoned, was how he managed to escape detection and get close to the woman.

The shooter then escaped 'via the canteen back entry', Chowdhary had said, stressing the situation is under control and that there were no further threats.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal reacted sharply to the incident, declaring the law and order situation in the national capital had completely broken down.

Delhi Police does not report to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party but to the union home ministry in the central government led by rivals Bharatiya Janata Party.

"… law and order in Delhi has completely crumbled. Instead of obstructing the work of others and doing dirty politics… everyone should focus on their own work. And if he does not manage… then he should resign…" Kejriwal tweeted.

The tweet has been seen as criticism of union home minister Amit Shah.

With input from agencies

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON