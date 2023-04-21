Two people injured after shooting at Delhi's Saket court
Apr 21, 2023 10:54 AM IST
A woman and a lawyer have sustained injuries in the incident, police said.
In a major security breach, unidentified assailants opened fire at Delhi's Saket court complex on Friday, injuring two people.
“Two persons, a woman and a lawyer, have suffered bullet injuries in the firing incident,” Chandan Chowdhary, DCP South, told Hindustan Times, confirming the incident.
It was not immediately known whether it was a targeted attack, or the two were bystanders. Videos circulating on social media, however, showed a woman bleeding from her stomach, writhing in pain.
According to media reports, she was rushed to AIIMS, and her condition is said to be ‘stable.’
(This is a breaking news story).
